Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abrogating the Nagaland Political issue and its related problems altogether and only focusing on winning elections, K. Therie Nagaland Pradesh Congress President and Shri K.L Chishi, Former Chief Minister of Nagaland lambasted the ruling BJP party.

Speaking on the issue of Nagaland political issue which has been a long running demand of the Nagaland people and a core issue raised with the BJP ruled central government, K. Therie said, “To speak on the issue of betrayal of Nagas in matter of political solution which the entire population has been expecting some announcement on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. I think we can never ever trust the people of India anymore. Because if we look back, the assurances we have in 25 years, I think to start with the life of Modi, in the first place he said in 18 months he will resolve the political problem, then he announced the Naga political problem has been resolved on 3rd August 2015. He then announced in an international event held in Dubai in 18 August that the Naga political problem has been resolved.”

Therie made these remarks during a press meet held on the occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence celebrations. The Congress leader along with K.L Chishi, the former CM of Nagaland expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP of failing to address the long standing Naga political issue.

Therie further added, “Now after seeing and having experience winning the election with the help of insurgency groups in Manipur, I think they have aborted the idea of fighting elections in Nagaland with insurgency support. Despite of assuring us, the high position of BJP leaders, this election will be for solution. Now PM has forgotten the entire Northeast, not only Nagaland. In the recent India’s Independence Day celebration, he was addressing not the people of India, he was addressing the people of BJP political party meeting in the Red Fort yesterday. He was talking about 25 years of government development, about the future 25 years. He sold almost all the created assets. He started selling the Indian flag. The national flag is available in the market for Rs 25 now. What more to sell.”

“We cannot expect this BJP government to deliver the political solution. And for them, winning the elections is more important that resolving the political problem because for India ceasefire agreement is the solution. They don’t need any other solution. If there is ceasefire and the armed forces are in their barracks peacefully, what more solution they need. It is the Nagas of Nagaland and Nagas of Northeast we need solution. That is not in the mind of the BJP. And unfortunately for our Chief Minister, yesterday after having 25 years of ceasefire agreement, he was asking us to be patient and not to hurry,” added Therie further.

It may be mentioned here that on May 27, the NSCN (IM) had accused the Nagaland BJP ministers of using “unparliamentary” and “intemperate language” over the Framework Agreement, Naga National Flag, constitution and integration.

While acknowledging the value of the excitement displayed by state political leaders, the NSCN (IM) stated that if they began to go beyond their designated duty by making perplexing statements about the Naga issue, it would be equivalent to overstepping their function as facilitators. The NSCN's ministry of communications and publicity issued a statement saying, "It is extremely humorous why BJP ministers and other party legislators are hurling venom against the NSCN."