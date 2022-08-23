Trading guns on the state as well as the Union government for their failed initiatives to bring development in the state of Nagaland, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) of Nagaland has appealed for President’s Rule and to institute/expedite Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry/investigations in the state on the impending cases of serious offences of corruption as enlisted in the latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Report 2022 for the financial year 2019-2020.

In a letter addressed to the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, the RPP mentions that Nagaland is lagging behind in several sectors of development and is also termed worst in various parameters. “While your visit is an opportune moment for all stakeholders, the Rising People’s Party takes no pleasure in stating that the general population is by and large embarrassed with your visit since Nagaland happens to be the most corrupted state in India with absolutely nothing to show in terms of growth, not to speak of NITI Aayog tagging Nagaland as the Worst Performing State in India in terms of poverty, health, affordable energy, sustainable cities, industries and infrastructure as per SDGI index 2021. Respectfully, our state is also the Worst Performing State as per State Energy and Climate index (SECI) as per NITI Aayog 2022. Nagaland ranks 33rd out of 35 states & UTs,” reads the letter by RPP.

The RPP also lambasted the state government of failing to provide salaries and poorly handling state budget, raising issues of corruption as the key issue behind this situation. “The state government is unable to pay the outstanding salaries of 130,000 government employees, including Teachers, Police personnel, Administrative officials, and national mission employees. The perpetual deficit state budget with the latest being minus 2212.74 Crore for the year 2022-23 is a major cause for concern. According to your own report published on July 25 2022, the total outstanding liabilities (Debt) of Nagaland Government stands at Rs.15620.80 Crores as of March 2022,” reads the letter to the Finance Minister.

Highlighting the latest CAG Report 2022 in its letter, the RPP has raised concerns on the serious offences marring the state government which are, Rs 200.65 crores siphoned off to 12 departments, additionally Rs 6.6 crores to other departments. The power department has received Rs 25.28 crores and for which the RPP has demanded a departmental and criminal investigation. In yet another case of crores of money embezzled, the state’s Department of School Education awaits criminal investigation in two cases involving Rs 82.79 crores embezzled.

The RPP further states, “With cases of serious offences as mentioned in the CAG report, many state departments need CBI investigation. Some of the cases as mentioned in the report are, three misappropriation cases amounting to Rs. 223.79 Crores found in the PWD (Roads and Bridges) department, Planning and coordination department misappropriated Rs. 20.23 Crores, Tourism department misappropriated Rs.14.20 Crores and Health and Family welfare department misappropriation case of Rs.13.70 Crores.”

“Nagaland is presently the only state in India without a Medical college wherein the lone project implemented in the year 2014 is still incomplete after 9 long years. The amount sanctioned/released by the GoI stands at Rs.171.10 Crores

Nagaland High Court building remains incomplete at 35% work done even after 15 years and the exorbitant amount of Rs.52.63 Crores stands withdrawn till date. Started at the same time, the High Courts of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura have established their respective High Courts and is functional since 2013,” quips RPP.

Calling it just a ‘tip of the iceberg’ on the numerous irregularities and misappropriations of funds, the RPP thus demand President’s Rule and a memorandum submitted to the Governor on May 12, 2022 citing financial emergency.

It needs mention here that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is attending “CSR and Investment Conclave 2022” hosted by the Nagaland government.