All the 29 students, who had undergone coaching in Capt (Late) N Kenguruse's coaching centre at Chieswema in Kohima district, have qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2023, achieving a 100 per cent success rate.

The coaching centre is a joint venture of Assam Rifles, Axis Bank and National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) that provides year-long residential coaching and mentoring facility for selected students from economically weaker and under-privileged sections from Nagaland to prepare them for competitive examinations like NEET and JEE.

The centre was named after Capt (Late) Neikezhakuo Kenguruse who attained martyrdom during the Kargil War. He hailed from Nerhema village in the Kohima district of Nagaland and was conferred the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), the country's second-highest gallantry award, posthumously.

According to a defence release on June 16, the project was conceived by Lt Gen PC Nair, Director General Assam Rifles, to mentor and provide value-based education, including soft skill training, critical life competencies, leadership capabilities, personal conditioning, wellness programmes, vocational training, personality development and end-to-end grooming to the selected students.

''The first batch of 32 students joined the centre on August 8, 2022. Out of them, three appeared for the JEE Exam, the results of which are awaited while the remaining 29 students qualified in the NEET Examination 2023,'' the statement added.

It further said that the institution aims to provide holistic education and inspire the students to reach their fullest potential, adding, ''It consistently nurtured and honed the talents of these students, empowering them with the necessary knowledge, skills and confidence to excel in these examinations.''

The accomplishment of a perfect success rate is a testament to the unwavering dedication, exceptional teaching methodologies and comprehensive support provided by the centre to its students.

The centre has adopted a comprehensive approach encompassing a well-structured curriculum, extensive test series, mock exams and individual mentoring. Its commitment to the students’ success extends beyond academic excellence, focusing on fostering a supportive environment that nurtures personal growth and development.

The Assam Rifles congratulated all the students who have carved a niche for themselves and also expressed gratitude to the faculty and staff for their unwavering dedication.

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