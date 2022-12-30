Naga People's Front (NPF) Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu on December 29 lamented that the Central government is not serious about solving the decades-old Naga political issue to a logical conclusion.

He said this while speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Thürütsüswümi Students’ Union as the chief guest.

''The Centre failed to table the Naga issue in the recently concluded winter session of the Parliament. The Central government has dashed the hopes of Nagaland people,'' he added.

It is worth mentioning that the NPF is a part of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-led United Democratic Alliance opposition-less government in Nagaland in which the BJP is also a partner.

Nienu further said that his party will remain committed and make efforts for the early next solution to the Naga political issue which is honorable, inclusive, and acceptable.

He further noted that a solution to this issue before the Assembly election in the state due early next year is a distant dream at the moment.

''The people of Nagaland should be mentally prepared as the election commission may announce the election schedule in the state anytime,'' he added.

Citing that election is a mechanism to either shape or design our future and destiny or destroy them, he calls urged people of the state to choose and vote for the right party and the right leaders to represent them.

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