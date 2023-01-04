The Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC) has threatened to abstain from taking part in the State Assembly elections if the BJP-led Central government failed to solve Naga's political issue.

Notably, the state Assembly election is expected in February end or the first week of March this year.

The Nagaland Tribe Council also said that as the 2023 Assembly elections are to be announced soon, the BJP-led government has failed to fulfill its 2018 commitment and its lack of “eagerness or response” for solving the Naga political issue has hurt the public sentiment.

The council further maintained that instead of fulfilling its promise of a solution, the Centre is focusing on the announcement of the Nagaland Assembly election.

''If such things are done by Centre then CNTC will be left out with no option but to go in line with Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) for abstaining from the state Assembly election,'' the tribe council added.

CNTC further said it has renewed its demand for the imposition of President’s Rule in the state, in the wake of the failure of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government in fulfilling its commitments.

The Central Nagaland Tribes Council also accused the UDA of a lack of transparency and failure to take action against rampant extortion, which has led to a sharp rise in prices of various items which affecting the common masses.

It further pointed out the misappropriation of public money in the construction of the High Court complex in Kohima, Sovima Cricket ground, and the Multi-purpose Stadium in Dimapur.

Following these reasons, the CNTC said that with President's Rule, all such corruption could be checked and revealed.

Also read: MHA rules out ENPO's demand on separate 'Frontier Nagaland', claims NPF leader