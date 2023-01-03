Co-chairman of the opposition-less UDA in Nagaland Azo Neinu has made a big revelation with regard to the ENPO's demand for a separate Frontier Nagaland.

Speaking to the media after the first cabinet meeting of 2023, NPF legislature party leader Neinu claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) team that visited Nagaland recently had ruled out the creation of a separate Frontier Nagaland as demanded by the ENPO.

"We have requested our ENPO brothers to re-examine their demands for the greater interest of the people of Nagaland."

"The cabinet has never recommended for a separate state...so till now we (cabinet) stand by that as on 23rd July 2011, the cabinet has stood by the integration of all the people, hence we have asked ENPO to re-examine their demand."

Also Read: Nagaland cabinet appeals ENPO to reconsider its frontier state demand

Further Azo Neinu claimed that there was never an assembly resolution but the assembly passed four resolutions in that regard and the cabinet still by it.

"The cabinet has recommended for the autonomous council which was rejected by the ENPO people...during the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visit they have also ruled out a separate state, that is what we were told by one of the ENPO members in the cabinet," he added.

Meanwhile, Nagaland cabinet minister Neiba Kronu reiterated that the cabinet has urged the ENPO to reconsider its frontier state demand.

Meanwhile, Neinu also informed that the first cabinet meeting of the year also discussed the Naga Political issue and the government is determined to resolve it.

Speaking to the media, Minister of Planning and Co-ordination of Nagaland, Neiba Kronu said, "The cabinet has taken a decision while expressing our sympathy to ENPO people and has decided to ask ENPO to reconsider its demand for the frontier state."

Further, the minister claimed that ENPO must rethink in the greater interest of the people of Nagaland.

The Minister also asserted that the Naga solution is the government's top priority and all efforts should be made again to resolve the issues.