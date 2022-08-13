Neiphiu Rio, the chief minister of Nagaland, expressed his hope on Friday for a quick understanding and resolution of the long-running Naga political dispute between the Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM).

Rio said that a resolution on this subject was unequivocally approved by the Parliamentary Committee on July 16, after which it was discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Government of India representative, and interlocutor AK Mishra.

Rio said that if there are any disagreements between the Centre and the NSCN-IM over the competencies, then both parties must discuss those issues.

Rio said that the NSCN IM and peace negotiator AK Mishra conducted a virtual meeting after Mishra had invited the NSCN IM to continue discussions.

The NSCN IM then requested that the interlocutor produce a joint statement. Mishra, however, rejected it since there was no need for any additional statement because the Framework Agreement was still very much in effect.

Meanwhile, speaking to India Today NE, BJP national spokesperson and 'prabhari' (in-charge) of Nagaland Nalin Kohli refrained from commenting on the issue and said, "I will not comment on this issue. Only the central government or Assam CM will be able to make any comment on this, not me."

Reports claimed that Chief Minister Neiphui Rio also stated that the NSCN-IM and Centre’s interlocutor A K Mishra will now have to meet and discuss the contentious issues.

The Agreement of August 3, 2015, was signed by the two sides and the state government is unaware of its details, he said. Rio said the NSCN(IM) and Mishra had held a virtual meeting and discussed the issue after the appeal of the Parliamentary Committee.