Centre releases Rs 20.2 crore as 2nd SDRF instalment for flood-hit Nagaland

The Union Home Ministry has released the second instalment of ₹20.2 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Nagaland for providing immediate relief to people affected by heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides during this year’s monsoon season.

The funds, approved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are part of the 2025–26 financial allocation aimed at strengthening the state’s disaster response and recovery measures.

According to the ministry’s statement, the release will ensure timely financial assistance for ongoing restoration efforts in flood-affected areas. It added that during the current fiscal year, the central government has already disbursed ₹15,554 crore to 27 states and ₹2,267.44 crore to 15 others under the SDRF and National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).



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The ministry further stated that logistical assistance, including the deployment of NDRF, Army, and Air Force teams, has been provided to the disaster-hit states to support rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Government of India is committed to working with the states during natural calamities and ensuring all necessary support,” the statement added.

This monsoon season saw the NDRF conduct 199 major operations across 10 states and Union Territories, rescuing thousands of people affected by floods and landslides.