Chekrovolü Swüro becomes first woman president of Nagaland Archery Association

The Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) has congratulated Chekrovolü Swüro on being elected as the President of the Nagaland Archery Association, marking a significant milestone in the state’s sporting history.

A celebrated Olympian, Chekrovolü Swüro became the second athlete from Nagaland to represent India at the Olympics, having competed in archery at the London 2012 Games. Over the years, she has brought immense pride to the state and the country, winning accolades at the World Championships, Asian Games, and as part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2011 Archery World Cup in Shanghai.

Her achievements have been recognised with prestigious honours, including the Arjuna Award and Nagaland’s highest sports accolade, the Dr. T. Ao Award.



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Swüro’s election as the first woman to lead the Nagaland Archery Association is being hailed as a moment of progress, symbolising the growing presence of women in sports leadership. The NOA expressed confidence that her experience as an elite athlete will bring valuable insights to the development of archery and inspire a new generation of sportspersons in the state.

The Association added that it looks forward to working with her to advance Nagaland’s sporting ecosystem and wished her great success in this new chapter of her journey.