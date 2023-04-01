A day after K Therie tendered his resignation to the Congress High Command from the post of the state party president, the All India Congress Committee Central Leadership appointed S Supongmeren Jamir as the new president of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee with effect from March 31, 2023.

Therie resigned as president of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded state Assembly elections.

Earlier, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) shot a letter to state Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and called for a non-partisan democratic election to urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

In his letter, NPCC president K Therie explained that political parties won't be nominating their candidates and the concerned wards would be allowed to choose moral leaders through consensus and cooperation.

Therie also claimed that non-partisan election was an inherent custom in Nagaland and followed at many villages during village council polls.

Also read : Nagaland Congress president K Therie resigns from his post