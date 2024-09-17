The Indian National Congress is gearing up to make a strong comeback in Nagaland's political arena with a comprehensive campaign strategy for the 2028 Assembly elections. AICC Secretary Christopher Tilak revealed the party's plans during a press conference in Kohima today.

Tilak highlighted that the Congress party’s recent success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where S Supongmeren Jamir secured the Nagaland seat despite the party having no current MLAs, has provided a significant boost. "We are optimistic and preparing a detailed roadmap to address the districts and Assembly constituencies across Nagaland," Tilak stated.

Since losing power in 2003, the Congress has been absent from the state’s political landscape. However, Jamir, now president of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), along with other party officials, will soon embark on a district-wise tour. The tour will commence in Eastern Nagaland and include interactions with civil societies to reinforce the party’s base.

During his visit, Tilak engaged with local party leaders to grasp the state's pressing issues and strategize for the upcoming elections. He expressed satisfaction with the Congress MP's involvement in the state government's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), noting its potential for addressing the unresolved Naga Political Issue.

On the demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), Tilak expressed hope for a successful resolution through ongoing tripartite discussions involving the Centre, ENPO, and the Nagaland government.

Regarding the Congress's performance in recent urban body elections, Jamir acknowledged the challenge but viewed the win of eight municipal seats as a positive start. "We are committed to grassroots engagement over the next four years and are aiming high for the 2028 Assembly elections," Jamir said.

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