The Dimapur Naga Students' Union (DNSU) has expressed deep concern over the recent transfer of teachers in the middle of the academic session.

In a press statement, the student body stated that this sudden move has disrupted the learning process, causing distress to students and affecting their academic performance.

DNSU urges the concerned authorities to provide a valid reason for these transfers and to consider the long-term consequences on the students.



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They request a review of the transfer policy to ensure it prioritizes students' needs and well-being.

DNSU proposes a collaborative approach to address this issue, involving stakeholders from the education sector, to find solutions that benefit the students.

They believe a stable and supportive learning environment is essential for students' success.

DNSU requests a prompt response and resolution to this matter and expresses willingness to work with the authorities to find a solution.