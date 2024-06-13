Dr. Chumben Murry has been re-appointed as Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland following his resignation in March 2024 to contest the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, where he was unsuccessful.

"The Governor of Nagaland is pleased to appoint Dr. Chumben Murry as Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nagaland with the status of a Cabinet Minister on a tenure basis with immediate effect," stated J. Alam, IAS, Cabinet Secretary, in a notification issued on June 12, 2024.

Dr. Murry joins the current Advisors to the Chief Minister, Abu Metha and former MLA Neiphrezo Keditsu.

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