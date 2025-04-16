The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Tuesday joined the nationwide protest called by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) against what it termed the “blatant misuse” of central agencies by the BJP-led central government.

The protest aimed to raise alarm over the alleged political vendetta being carried out against opposition leaders, particularly senior Congress figures.

Demonstrations were held at two locations in the state — the Congress Bhavan in Kohima and outside the Office of the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax in Dimapur. The Dimapur event was organized by the District Congress Committee (DCC) Dimapur.

Addressing the gathering at Kohima, Shri S. Supongmeren Jamir, Hon’ble Member of Parliament and President of the NPCC, said the action against Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and K.C. Venugopal was an attempt to silence their efforts to protect the rights of minorities, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the underprivileged.

“The BJP government is trying to divert attention from real issues by targeting those who speak up for justice and equality,” he said. “Despite these tactics, the Congress Party remains committed to fighting for the rights of all citizens.”



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Also speaking in Kohima, NPCC Working President Shri Khriedi Theunuo accused the BJP of attempting to shut down National Herald, a newspaper historically linked with the Congress and associated with freedom of the press. “The ED is being used to stifle voices that question the government. The Modi government is trying to silence all opposition, but it will not succeed,” he said.

At the Dimapur protest, Working President of NPCC Shri C. Apok Jamir called the protests a "mass movement to protect democracy and uphold the Constitution of India." He further accused the RSS and the BJP of systematically eroding constitutional principles.

“The Enforcement Directorate is being misused as a political tool to target Congress leaders without any substantial evidence,” he said. “This is not about law or justice—it is about punishing those who stand with the poor, the minorities, and the marginalized.”

Shri Jamir said that these targeted actions will not break the resolve of the Congress Party. “We will continue to raise our voices for the people of India and fight to restore the democratic values enshrined in our Constitution,” he added.

The protests concluded peacefully in both locations, with leaders and party workers pledging to continue their democratic struggle against what they called the “authoritarian tendencies” of the BJP-led central government.