According to a DIPR report, a 16-member Election Commission of India (ECI) team led by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar will visit poll-bound Nagaland from January 13 to 15, 2023, to review election preparedness with all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, State and Central enforcement agencies, and all recognized political parties.

On Monday, January 9, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland V Shashank Shekhar met with representatives from various political parties in advance of ECI's visit to the poll-bound state.



V Shashank Shekhar stated that during the visit, the commission will also interact with the DGP and chief secretary, among other high-ranking state officials.

In addition, V Shashank Shekhar stated that the commission had already dispatched fifty companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for election duty and that additional companies were on their way.

He added that numerous preparations and training have been taking place over the past few months at the state level.



V Shashank Shekhar, on the other hand, has urged all political parties and other interested parties to be more careful when relying on information that "we are passing on, especially closer to the election where sometimes false information and rumours were circulated."

Also read : Nagaland: Election Commission of India deploys 50 companies of CAPF to ensure fair polls