The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland, V Shashank Shekhar, on January 9 said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 50 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for the upcoming state Assembly election.

As per reports, the Nagaland government had sought 30 companies of CAPF, however, 50 companies of the same have been deployed for election duty.

''The commission has deployed 50 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in advance and besides this, some more would be added soon,'' the CEO said during a meeting with the representatives from various political parties.

As per a report by DIPR, Shekhar informed that the commission would be visiting the state from January 13-15 and will meet all recognized political parties.

''The team of Election Commission of India (ECI) will also be interacting with the senior officers of the state government including the chief secretary, DGP,'' the CEO added.

It is worth mentioning that ECI will also review the poll preparedness with the Deputy Commissioners, superintendents of police, and enforcement agencies both State and Central.

The CEO also informed us that the state-level training and many preparations had been going on for the last couple of months.

The CEO further asked all the political parties and stakeholders to be more cautious of information as this is election time and where sometimes wrong information and rumours can be circulated.

The CEO also expressed hope that citizens would provide all information to the various government, central, and state enforcement agencies to ensure a free and fair poll.

Shekhar further appealed to everyone to come together for a free and fair election with no violence and no re-poll.

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