Despite mounting pressure from several organisations demanding the postponement of State Assembly Elections under the slogan "Solution not Election", Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Tuesday, January 17, stated that the state government cannot allow a constitutional crisis to occur because conducting elections was a constitutional obligation.

“We cannot permit a constitutional crisis that results in a problem with law and order,” said Nagaland CM Rio while responding to a question regarding the civil society's demand for a solution rather than an election. Rio further stated, "Right-thinking individuals should pursue the issue by the rules."

Rio acknowledged, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a program at Meriema, that everyone wanted a solution. The chief minister, however, stated that the public will not be involved in the negotiations.

Rio maintained that the public could only exert pressure for an immediate Naga solution. Rio stated, "The sixty legislators who are serving as facilitators are also exerting pressure and arguing with everyone." However, the parties to the negotiation will determine the outcome.

Rio was hopeful that the negotiations that were taking place between the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) and the committee that was formed by the Home Ministry (MHA) would result in a favorable outcome in response to the state government's request that the organization reconsider its decision.

The discussion is going on, and so far, it has been positive. Rio stated, "Any outcome should be positive."

Rio responded to a question about how NDPP and BJP would split seats: "BJP is a high command party, and whatever decision the BJP makes in Delhi will be up to them," he said.

According to reports, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently stated that the NDPP-BJP seat sharing agreement still had some issues to resolve, but that the BJP central leadership in Delhi would have it completed by January 19.

Also read : Nagaland: Election Commission committed to 'conduct election' in state, says CEC Rajiv Kumar