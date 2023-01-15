The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on January 14 asserted that as mandated by the Constitution it would 'deliver election' in Nagaland despite any hurdles which come in their way.

''We will deliver the elections despite whatever calls there and it doesn't affect the political process,'' said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar while speaking to the media.

Along with the Chief Election Commissioner, other Election Commissioners such as Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel were also present during the press conference.

The development comes amid ongoing Naga Political issues as the Naga civil societies have demanded solutions to the issue before the conduct of the state election.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) has announced that they would not participate in the election unless their demand for a separate state composed of the six eastern districts is fulfilled.

Responding to the above-mentioned issues, Kumar said that the Constitution clearly provides and mandates the ECI that the elected government has to be in place before the tenure ending of the present government and if the same thing fails, it possesses different kinds of problems.

''Under the Constitution, ECI is mandated to conduct elections and declare results to put the duly elected government in place before the term of the present Assembly comes to an end and we are duty bound to do that,'' the Chief Election Commissioner added.

It is worth mentioning that the term of the present Nagaland Assembly expires on March 12.

Commenting on the election dates, Kumar said that the Commission is taking feedback from the three states -- Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, where elections are to be held and as per process they will go back and hold another meeting and announce the dates.

The Chief Election Commissioner further informed that political parties can send their representatives to monitor the places where the EVMc will be kept.

Also read: Nagaland: Political groups-NSCN to fight together for Naga historical and political rights