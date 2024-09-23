The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) and the 20 MLAs representing the region should engage in discussions regarding their demand for the creation of a Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), state government spokesperson Temjen Imna Along said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters during a program, Along highlighted that the ENPO has urged the state government to draft a proposal for FNT. However, the government has made it clear that a formal meeting between the ENPO and the Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union (ENLU) is necessary before moving forward.

“The state cabinet is optimistic about formulating the draft proposal soon, but the ENPO and the MLAs must first discuss what is feasible,” said Along. He stressed that the legislators represent the interests of the people and should play an active role in the discussions.

The ENPO has been pushing for a separate state encompassing six districts in eastern Nagaland, citing years of neglect. Notably, the seven tribes from the region abstained from the recent Lok Sabha and civic elections.

Along also addressed concerns raised by the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) over the state government’s demand for a new interlocutor for Naga peace talks. He urged the NNPGs to avoid premature statements before the Centre's response.

"We must come together and find common ground for dialogue with Delhi," Along said.

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