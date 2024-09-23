The North East Students' Organisation (NESO), a coalition of student unions from across the Northeast, has expressed deep disappointment and outrage over the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the Oting massacre in Nagaland.

The tragic event, which took place on December 4, 2021, in Mon district, involved the killing of 14 innocent civilians by personnel from the 21 Para Special Forces (SF) of the Indian Army.

Despite substantial evidence gathered by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Government of Nagaland, implicating 30 military personnel, including senior officers, the Supreme Court, on September 17, 2024, reportedly closed criminal proceedings against the accused.

The Court’s decision has sparked widespread frustration, particularly as the SIT’s findings were submitted to the District and Sessions Court of Mon, but the Union Government has refused to grant prosecution sanctions.



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NESO, which includes student bodies like the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), Garo Students' Union (GSU), Khasi Students' Union (KSU), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Naga Students' Federation (NSF), and Twipra Students' Federation (TSF), views the Court’s decision as a denial of justice and a failure to hold the accused accountable. This impasse, they argue, sends a dangerous message, reinforcing the sense of alienation and marginalization felt by people in the Northeast.

NESO also condemned the continued enforcement of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the region, a law they believe perpetuates violence and impunity. The Oting massacre, according to NESO, is a stark reminder of how AFSPA enables such human rights violations to occur without accountability.

The organisation has called on the Union Government to immediately grant sanction for prosecuting the 21 Para (SF) personnel involved in the Oting massacre.

NESO also reiterated its long-standing demand for the complete repeal of AFSPA, which it considers incompatible with democratic values. Failure to address these issues, NESO warns, will further deepen the mistrust and unrest in the region.