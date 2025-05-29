In a powerful show of unity, five major Naga tribes — Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi — staged coordinated protest rallies across Nagaland on Thursday, demanding a comprehensive review of the state's job reservation policy.

Organised under the banner of the 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CORRP), the demonstrations were held despite inclement weather. Protesters, donning traditional attire, marched to the offices of their respective Deputy Commissioners, submitting an “ultimatum reminder” citing the state government's failure to respond to earlier representations — a memorandum dated September 20, 2024, and a 30-day ultimatum issued on April 26, 2025.

“Our democratic protest is born out of the state government’s continued indifference. This is a fight for fairness, equality, and justice,” stated the CORRP in its memorandum. The tribes warned that the agitation would intensify unless their demands are addressed.

Key Demands:

Immediate review of the job reservation policy introduced in 1977.

Periodic review every 10 years as originally mandated — which has not been fulfilled in 48 years.

Inclusion of the five tribes or a total overhaul if census data is cited as a constraint.



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CORRP Secretary G.K. Zhimomi, addressing the rally in Dimapur, said: “Our message is clear — 48 years is enough. The current policy is outdated and discriminatory. Either scrap it or extend it to us too.”

In Kohima, the protest was led by the Angami Public Organisation (APO) along with Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho, and Sumi Hoho. Similar rallies took place in Chümoukedima, Mokokchung, Niuland, Tseminyu, Wokha, and Zunheboto.

APO Vice President Vikehielie Victor said, “This protest is an expression of our resentment against the state’s apathy towards our demand for a fair and just review of the reservation system.”

Nagaland’s job reservation policy began in 1977 with a 25% quota for seven tribes deemed 'Backward Tribes' (BT), based on educational and economic disadvantages. Over time, the quota increased to 37% — 25% for seven eastern Naga tribes and 12% for four other BTs.

Critics argue the policy, meant to be temporary and reviewed every decade, has created systemic inequalities and undermined meritocracy.

The Nagaland government formed a Review Committee on May 7 to assess the policy within three months. It has also invited CORRP for talks on June 3 in Kohima, to be chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister (Home).

However, CORRP, acknowledging receipt of the invite just a day prior to the protest, has announced a peaceful dharna on June 2 outside the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima as a precursor to the formal discussions.

The ongoing protest marks an unprecedented collaboration among the five influential Naga tribes, signaling a growing momentum for change in Nagaland’s reservation framework.