Five tribes committee demands Nagaland to decide on reservation policy

The 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) has reiterated its core demands, calling on the Nagaland State Government to act decisively on the issue of reservation.

Expressing deep concern over what it termed as “continued inaction,” the committee stated that despite the State Cabinet’s announcement to set up a Commission to review the existing Reservation Policy, no progress has been made on key issues raised.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the 5 Tribes CoRRP demanded that the state either scrap the existing Reservation Policy or allocate the unreserved quota to the five tribes it represents. The committee claimed that these demands were clearly communicated to the government during a meeting held on June 3, 2025.

“There has been no substantive progress or official communication in this regard,” the statement noted, criticising the government's silence and delay in addressing the matter.



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The Committee also took issue with the composition of the proposed review commission, demanding that civil society organisations (CSOs) be excluded from membership. It emphasised that excluding CSOs was necessary to uphold the neutrality, fairness, and integrity of the commission’s work and to prevent any potential conflict of interest or undue influence.

Calling for urgent and transparent action, the CoRRP stated it remains open to constructive engagement but warned it reserves the right to launch democratic measures if the issues are not resolved within a reasonable timeframe.

The press release was jointly signed by Er Tesinlo Semy, Convenor, and GK Zhimomi, Member Secretary of the committee.