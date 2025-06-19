Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has announced that Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman will establish a music studio in the state, calling him a “true friend of Nagaland.”

Speaking at the TaFMA Excellence Awards 2025, Rio said the initiative will elevate Nagaland as a new hub for music, arts, and filmmaking, opening transformative opportunities for the state’s creative talent.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio hailed the state's journey from colonial-era labels of “savage headhunters” to becoming a global hub for music and arts.



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Rio credited Christianity, education, and visionary youth policies for empowering Nagas to reclaim their identity and shine in creative fields.

He highlighted upcoming international performances by Naga artistes in Singapore and Russia, and announced music legend A.R. Rahman’s plan to set up a music studio in the state.

Ten artistes were honoured, with Hito Kiho of the Nagaland Madrigal Singers receiving the top award. Rio also unveiled Rahman’s gifted piano and launched Lenen Jamir’s music video Itaya Nungu, celebrating his 10 million YouTube views milestone.