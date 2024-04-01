MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu and Leader of the Naga People's Front (NPF) Legislature party, responded to K. Therie's comments urging the Governor's intervention in the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) matter, emphasizing the need to refrain from political blame games. Nienu stressed the importance of unity among all sections of society, irrespective of tribal affiliations or political allegiances, to address Nagaland's issues collectively.

He cautioned against solely attributing responsibility to current elected representatives and urged past and present legislators from all political backgrounds to acknowledge their role in any existing challenges.

Nienu criticized Therie for lacking political maturity in handling the situation, suggesting that instead of resorting to accusations and seeking intervention from the Governor, there should be efforts towards constructive dialogue and problem-solving.

He highlighted the collaborative effort of various political parties in forming an opposition-less government for the greater benefit of the Naga people, emphasizing their commitment to facilitating a timely and inclusive resolution to the longstanding Naga political issue.

In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Nienu appealed to the ENPO and its leadership to abstain from participation and instead advocate for the election of a representative who can effectively address both the Naga people's concerns and the demands of the ENPO.

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