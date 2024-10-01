The Gauhati High Court has annulled the appointments of 40 additional police officers in the Nagaland Police, increasing the total number of cancelled appointments to 975. These positions, including Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and Instructor Havildars, were found to have been filled without the requisite public advertisement, violating the constitutional principles of equality under Article 14 and 16.

Justice Devashis Baruah of the Kohima Bench stated that the appointments, made between 2019 and 2020, bypassed the standard recruitment process, depriving other eligible candidates of a fair chance. This decision mirrors a previous ruling from September, where 935 police constable appointments were quashed for similar reasons.

The petitioners, a group of unemployed individuals, argued that the appointments were made through "backdoor methods" without public notices, thereby preventing fair competition. The Court has directed the Nagaland government to re-advertise the vacancies and complete a fresh recruitment process within six months.

While the dismissed appointees are allowed to participate in the upcoming selection process, they will be granted an upper age limit relaxation, but no concessions on qualifications or physical standards. The said that the interim appointees must maintain strict discipline during their remaining service.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court quashes appointment of 935 police constables in Nagaland, orders fresh recruitment