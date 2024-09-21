The Gauhati High Court’s Kohima Bench has annulled the appointments of 935 police constables, who were recruited between January 2018 and October 2019 without the requisite public advertisement. The decision, delivered by Justice Devashis Baruah on Friday, mandates the Nagaland government to initiate a new recruitment process, ensuring transparency and adherence to legal protocols.

The verdict follows a writ petition filed in 2022 by a group of unemployed youth from Kohima and Chümoukedima districts. The petitioners argued that the appointments were conducted through “backdoor methods,” lacking the necessary advertisements that would have allowed for fair competition.

Justice Baruah has instructed that the recruitment process be completed within six months and that the positions be advertised in prominent local newspapers to reach a wider audience. Importantly, the court has permitted the individuals whose appointments have been annulled to participate in this new selection process, providing them with an upper age limit relaxation. However, the ruling clarifies that there will be no leniency concerning basic qualifications or departmental physical standards.

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To mitigate the impact of the ruling, the court has allowed the appointed constables to continue their service for a period of six months from the date of judgment or until new appointments are finalized, whichever comes first. This decision aims to balance the interests of the affected constables while ensuring a fair and lawful recruitment process for future candidates.