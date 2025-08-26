Gauhati High Court CJ lauds Nagaland’s customary justice system

Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar of the Gauhati High Court lauded Nagaland’s customary village justice system, highlighting its focus on reconciliation and healing, in contrast to the formal judiciary’s emphasis on declaring right and wrong.

Speaking at a reception organised by the High Court Bar Association Nagaland during his maiden visit to the Kohima Bench, Justice Kumar called the state’s traditional dispute resolution practices a unique strength, while emphasizing the need to remain aligned with constitutional provisions. “Your system believes in reconciliation, which is the essence of justice, not merely pronouncing one side right and the other wrong,” he observed.

The Chief Justice also stressed the crucial role of the Bar in strengthening the judiciary, urging lawyers in Nagaland to uphold integrity, mentor young advocates, and guide the legal system. He assured the Kohima Bar that he would visit the state regularly to address its concerns and ensure the Bench received due attention.



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During the programme, the HCBA Nagaland submitted a representation highlighting the state’s minimal representation in the Gauhati High Court, noting that out of 24 sanctioned judges, only one, Justice Yarenjungla Longkumer, represents Nagaland. They also emphasized the need for more senior advocate designations to foster professional growth and mentoring.

Justice Kumar inspected the under-construction Kohima High Court complex, approximately 95% structurally complete, suggesting certain modifications to keep the project financially viable while prioritizing essentials for early operationalisation. “Nothing that has been built will be demolished, but modifications may be made to make it functional within available resources,” he clarified.

On the long-standing demand for an independent high court for Nagaland, the Chief Justice noted it is a political decision beyond the judiciary’s mandate, but assured that until a decision is taken, the Kohima Bench would continue to receive adequate attention and resources.