Nagaland orders temporary closure of NH-29 section near Kohima

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kohima, on Tuesday ordered the temporary closure of a stretch of National Highway-29 near the Old KMC dumping site, citing safety concerns.

According to the order, a detailed assessment by authorities found the road section at Chainage KM 175.350 to be unfit for vehicular traffic. In the interest of public safety, the stretch has been closed with immediate effect until further notice.

The district administration has also issued traffic diversions to regulate movement. Light motor vehicles (LMVs) will be routed through the Jotsoma Bypass Road. Meanwhile, all heavy vehicles, district-bound vehicles, military and para-military convoys, mid-size pick-ups, and heavy or mid-size commercial passenger vehicles will be diverted via the Peducha Bridge–Tsiesema (10 Mile Road).

The order cautioned that violation of these directives will invite prosecution under relevant legal provisions.



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