Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along on April 19 stated that the issue of Urban Local Body (ULB) elections will be a reality soon as per the Naga context.

Along stated the government needs more time for discussion with the civil society organizations (CSOs) in order to conduct the elections within the ambit of the collective view of the Naga people.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on April 15 stated that the state government would be holding a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the issue of ULB and a concrete decision would be taken then after.

Notably, CM Rio along with Deputy chief ministers Yanthungo Patoon and T.R. Zeliang met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on April 18 to discuss the long-standing Naga political issue and the urban local bodies issue.

Also read : Nagaland CM, Dy CMs to hold crucial talks with HM Amit Shah on Naga and ULB issues