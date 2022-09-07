The Ceasefire Agreement is in operation between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland( K) Niki group. It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreement with the NSCN (K) Niki for a period of one year with effect from 8 September to 7 September 2023.

Sumi is wanted by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly planning the attack on an army convoy in Manipur’s Chandel district on June 4, 2015.

According to the reports, Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary (Northeast) in MHA, and NSCN (K) Niki representatives Nikato Pilot Sumi, supervisor of the Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB), and Abel Zingru Thuer, CFSB member, signed the accord.

It needs mention here that NSCN(K) Niki declared his willingness to sign a ceasefire agreement earlier in December 2020.