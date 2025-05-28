The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a weather advisory warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the state till June 5, 2025.

The alert includes potential risks of thunderstorms, lightning, squally winds, flash floods, and waterlogging, particularly in lowland and foothill districts.

According to the NSDMA, heavy rains are expected in almost every district of Nagaland in the coming days. On May 29, light to moderate rainfall is forecast for most areas, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers in Kohima, Kiphire, Tuensang, Phek, and Mon districts. Strong winds with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, may also affect several parts of the state.

From May 29 to 31, all districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Exceptionally heavy rainfall is likely in Kohima, Phek, and Tseminyu from June 2 to June 5, while other districts may see extremely heavy downpours from June 1 onwards.



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Lowland and foothill regions including Dimapur, Niuland, Chümoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli have been identified as vulnerable to flash floods and waterlogging due to high precipitation runoff from the hill sectors.

In light of the forecast, the NSDMA has urged the public to take precautionary measures, avoid open areas during thunderstorms, and remain indoors during strong winds. Citizens have also been advised to remain alert to the possibility of communication and connectivity disruptions.

The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and all relevant departments have been directed to stay on high alert to minimize damage and protect lives and property throughout the monsoon period.

For emergency assistance, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) can be contacted at the toll-free number 1070.