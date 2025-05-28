The 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) has firmly rejected the Nagaland government's request to reconsider its planned agitation over reservation policies in government employment.

The protests will begin as scheduled on May 29, 2025, despite a recent appeal from the state.

The State Government, through the Home Commissioner, had issued a letter dated May 25, 2025, addressed to the Convenor of the 5 Tribes CoRRP.

The letter, received today, informed the committee that a government-appointed panel had been constituted on May 7, 2025, to review the reservation policy, with a mandate to submit its findings within three months.



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However, after consultations with apex bodies of the five tribes, the CoRRP unanimously decided that the government’s communication lacked seriousness and failed to address the key concerns outlined in their earlier memorandum dated September 20, 2024.

“The letter not only lacks sincere commitment but fails to address our core concerns,” the committee stated, confirming that the proposed agitation starting May 29 will proceed as planned.

The move sets the stage for intensified protests in the state, with tribal bodies pressing for concrete action and timely redressal of long-standing demands related to equitable representation in government employment.