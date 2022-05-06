The Department of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) has requested municipal authorities that the trade license (TL) of those optical shops conducted by unqualified individuals be revoked.

The department also advised municipal authorities not to provide TL to anyone without a valid registration certificate of ophthalmologists with NMC registration and Nagaland Optometric Association, according to a notification dated April 28.

The department discovered that many optical shops in the state were operating without qualified eye care professionals. According to the report, those optical shops were administering power glasses without the assistance of eye care specialists like ophthalmologists, optometrists, and ophthalmic assistants.

According to H&FW, such behaviour is unlawful because incorrect prescriptions for power glasses can permanently harm one's vision. The department also discovered that the majority of those businesses were operating under a local trade licence.