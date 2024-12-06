The 17th edition of the Hornbill International Naga Wrestling Championship 2024 was held at Chiechama, Kohima on 6th December 2024, with Consul General, Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, Guwahati, Kingdom of Bhutan, Jigme Thinlye Namgyal as the special guest.

Namgal in his opening remark acknowledged the State Government for facilitating their visit and giving the opportunity to witness the 17th Hornbill International Naga Wrestling Championship 2024 as a Special Guest. He stated that this festival is special for them because they could see and feel all the 18 major Naga tribes, which are quite unique from each other and their colourful attires, all naturally inspired along with a rich music culture.

Wrestling, which he got to witness, is a traditionally cherished sport in their culture too, he stated.



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He also invited friends from Nagaland to come to their event: the Rhododendron Week in the coming spring and assured that it will be a good opportunity to experience the indigenous culture and pristine nature of some of Bhutan’s most exotic communities.

Meanwhile in the event, Venuzo Dawhuo bagged the 1st position in the Hornbill championship for men while Seyiejalie Gwirie secured the 1st in the category of 90 kg and below and Keneiselie Khawakhrie in the category of 75 kg and below.

For the 1st time, an exhibition match for the women category comprising of 65 kg and below and 65 kg and above was held in the Hornbill International Naga Wrestling.