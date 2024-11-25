Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, is known for his engaging and witty social media presence.

On his birthday, he received a unique wish from biker girl Kanchan Ugursandi, who expressed her desire to take him on a Royal Enfield ride to Nagaland. However, she humorously added, "Sorry, there is not enough space in my Royal Enfield."

In his signature style, Minister Temjen Imna Along responded with a lighthearted yet heartwarming reply: "Jagah bana lenge" (We'll make space).

The exchange has since gone viral on social media, garnering laughter and admiration from netizens.

This interaction is another example of Temjen Imna Along's charm, which has made him one of the most beloved and relatable political figures in India today.



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