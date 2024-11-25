The Yimkhiung Akheru Arihako (YAA) and Tikhir Students’ Union (TSU), representing the Yimkhiung and Tikhir tribes, have issued a five-day ultimatum to the Government of Nagaland.

This move comes in response to the alleged failure of the state government to implement the Personnel & Administrative Reforms (P&AR) notification dated March 23, 2022, and a subsequent verdict by the Guwahati High Court, Kohima Bench (Case No: WP(C)42/2023), dated September 29, 2023.

In a formal letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, the student bodies expressed frustration over the government's inaction, despite multiple representations urging the implementation of a 25% reservation policy for seven tribes across six districts of Eastern Nagaland.

According to the unions, the lack of progress has adversely affected aspirants and citizens, infringing upon fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.



Also Read: Nagaland's Andrea Kevichusa joins K-pop stars NewJeans in playful ad

The student organizations emphasized that their demands are legitimate and non-negotiable. Highlighting the "stone-cold" response from the government, the letter warned that failure to act on the demands by November 30, 2024, would lead to indefinite democratic agitation.

The unions also announced their intention to abstain from all state-organized events and warned that any untoward incidents arising from the agitation would place the full responsibility on the state government.

The ultimatum underscores growing discontent among tribal communities in Eastern Nagaland, who have long sought equitable representation and opportunities.

The YAA and TSU reiterated their commitment to protecting the rights of their members and ensuring that the state government upholds its commitments as per legal and administrative directives.