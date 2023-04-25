Japan’s ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki met the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio on April 25 and hoped of cementing ties between the two regions by increasing people-to-people exchanges.

Confirming their common hope for strengthening ties via several programmes involving cultural and economical exchanges, the two leaders expressed increase flow of tourists to this region in the near future.

"We also enjoyed the Nagaland's cultural programme. I never imagined that I could enjoy an amazing singing performance in Japanese in Nagaland," said Hiroshi Suzuki while speaking to the media about his experience of visiting the northeastern state.

The ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki also visited C-Edge College, Dimapur, Nagaland, where Japanese language training is provided for Technical Intern Training Program in cooperation with the sending organization, ARMS.

"I hope many students will work in Japan and acquire skills," Suzuki further added.

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