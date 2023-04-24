Work on the two-lane road from Meluri in Nagaland's Phek district to Avangkhu at the India-Myanmar border will begin shortly, according to Union Minister L Murugan.

Murugan, who became the first central minister to visit the border community on Saturday, said the road will help the border areas thrive. During a public interaction session at the International Trade Centre in Avangkhu, the minister of state for information and broadcasting stated that the Centre is committed to the development of the Northeast, especially the region's border districts.

Murugan, who is also the state minister for fisheries, veterinary medicine, and dairying, expressed optimism that the International Trade Centre will see increased economic activity as a result of "growing trade volume and better connectivity."

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Concerning the growth of piggeries in Nagaland, he stated that the National Livestock Mission has been assisting state entrepreneurs and developing farm infrastructure and technology, according to a release.

He stated that the state government has received around Rs 17.7 crore in financial support from the NLM in the piggery industry during the previous nine years. The MoS and other officials also went to the India-Myanmar border to assess the situation. Murugan also paid a visit to Chesezu hamlet in Phek district, where Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose camped during World War II.

The minister also revealed that the Phek district government has received a grant of Rs 14.99 lakh for the display of children's films.

Later, he met with officials from the departments of public relations, fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying, as well as units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Kohima.