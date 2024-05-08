Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki today said that Japan and Nagaland is witnessing another chapter of friendship being fostered, with many young people from Nagaland starting to travel to Japan for skill training and job opportunities.

He said the Naga youths are getting a very good reputation in Japan and the Japanese host companies are keen to welcome more of them.

The Ambassador also informed that In December last year, a Japanese sending organization called ARMS signed an MoU with Nagaland University to establish a Japanese language course in Kohima.



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He hoped that this would encourage more and more Naga youths to learn the Japanese language and seize skill training and job opportunities in Japan.

Suzuki added that the friendship between Japan and Nagaland will be further strengthened through the construction of Eco-Park as well as the exchange of young people who will act as new bridges between India and Japan.

Later, Ambassador Suzuki along with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio visited the Kohima War Cemetery, Kohima Cathedral, World War II Museum at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama and Kohima Village.