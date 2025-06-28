Kargil hero Capt Kengurüse remembered on 26th Martyrdom Day in Nagaland

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles solemnly observed the 26th Memorial Day of Captain Neikezhakuo Kengurüse, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous), the "Hero of Nagaland," who laid down his life during the Kargil War of 1999. The ceremony took place at the Kengurüse War Memorial, Nerhe Phezha, Kohima district.

Major General Manish Kumar, SM*, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), graced the occasion as Chief Guest. He was joined by the martyr’s proud parents Mr. and Mrs. Neiselie Kengurüse, family members, veterans, villagers, ex-servicemen from Wokha and Kohima, students, civil dignitaries, and senior officials from the Army and police.

Tributes were paid through floral wreaths and the lighting of the Amar Jawan Jyoti. A special documentary highlighting Capt Kengurüse’s courage and life was screened.



Also Read: Nagaland announces power shutdown in Kohima secretariat area on June 28

Personnel from 2 Rajputana Rifles—the late Captain's battalion—and 5/5 Gorkha Rifles (from the Kargil region) extended special pleasantries to his family in a mark of deep respect.

A spirited marchpast by girl cadets of 1 Naga Battalion and ex-servicemen was accompanied by stirring tunes from Fernbrook School and Assam Rifles Pipe Bands. A felicitation ceremony for Capt Kengurüse’s parents honoured their enduring strength and sacrifice.

In a symbolic gesture of service, Mr. Neiselie Kengurüse inaugurated the “Capt N Kengurüse, MVC Medical Camp,” a community outreach initiative by Assam Rifles. He also unveiled a biography titled 'Nimbu Saaab', co-authored by Capt Kengurüse’s elder brother Mr. Neingthoulie Kengurüse.

The ceremony concluded with deep patriotic pride and reverence, reaffirming the Indian Army and Assam Rifles' commitment to honouring their heroes and inspiring future generations.