Nagaland announces power shutdown in Kohima secretariat area on June 28

The Department of Power, Nagaland has announced an emergency power shutdown affecting the 11KV Secretariat and 11KV Thizama feeders along the Civil Secretariat Road on June 28, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The shutdown is necessary to relocate a double pole structure that has become unstable due to a landslide triggered by incessant rain.

Power supply will be disrupted in the following areas during the maintenance period:



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Lower Bayavü, Khikha-Rüleizou, Merema, Thizama and Secretariat Area.

While efforts will be made to restore the power supply before the scheduled time, the department has urged all affected consumers to take necessary precautions and plan accordingly.

Consumers are requested to cooperate and bear with the inconvenience as the maintenance work is essential for the safety and reliability of the power infrastructure.