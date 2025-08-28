Kohima electrician recovers after life-threatening burns at Zakhama Military Hospital

A routine day at Zakhama Military Station turned into a life-threatening ordeal for 57-year-old electrician Shri Ram Sharma when an electrical flare left him with deep second-degree burns covering 16% of his body.

Sharma was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital in Zakhama in critical condition and placed in isolation to prevent infection.

Army doctors and paramedics sprang into action, initially treating him with silver-based dressings and antibiotics. When Sharma failed to respond, further tests revealed a severe bacterial infection. His treatment was escalated with high-grade antibiotics, advanced dressings using Collagen and Mupirocin, followed by Hydrocolloid Therapy and Skin Substitution – procedures beyond the usual capabilities of the hospital.



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Special care was taken to protect vital organs such as the eyes, ears, and nose, while efforts were made to minimize scarring through regular glycerine-based dressings and applications of coconut oil.

After 27 days in isolation, Sharma made a full recovery, thanks to the perseverance of both the patient and the medical team. The incident highlights the expertise and dedication of Army medical personnel, and Sharma’s recovery is being hailed as a testament to resilience, hope, and expert medical care.