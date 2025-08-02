Kohima shuts down as women-led protest demands justice for brutal assault victim

In a powerful display of solidarity, the streets of Kohima came to a standstill on Saturday as thousands—predominantly women—joined a protest rally led by the Northern Angami Women Organisation (NAWO), demanding justice for a mother of four who was brutally assaulted and narrowly escaped an attempted rape and murder.

The protest rally began at Razhu Point, drawing participants from all walks of life. Shops and business establishments in the Nagaland capital remained shut as a mark of collective outrage and support for the victim.

The incident, which has shocked the state, occurred on July 16 near Botsa village under Kohima district. The 19-year-old accused, a resident of a village in the district, allegedly waylaid the woman while she was returning from her field.

According to NAWO’s memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, the accused stabbed the woman multiple times—on her neck, arm, and behind her ear—with the intent to rape and kill her. The attack was foiled by a passerby, prompting the accused to flee. He was later apprehended by local youths and handed over to the police. He is currently in judicial custody.



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Carrying placards and banners reading “Justice for the Victim” and “Punish the Perpetrator,” the protestors marched through the streets before submitting a detailed memorandum to the Kohima DC. NAWO described the act as “cowardly, premeditated, and inhumane,” calling it not just an assault on one woman but a direct threat to the safety and dignity of all women.

The organisation urged authorities to ensure a foolproof investigation and strongly opposed any move to grant bail to the accused. They also expressed deep concern over the increasing trend of acquittals in crimes against women and called for urgent judicial reforms.

“The accused does not deserve a place in a civilised society,” the memorandum stated, demanding the severest legal punishment and protective measures for the victim and her family.

NAWO concluded by reiterating faith in the legal system but warned that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done—swiftly and without compromise.