Land conditions stall health projects in Nagaland: Minister

Nagaland Minister for Health and Family Welfare, P. Paiwang Konyak, has expressed concern over land donors attaching conditions that hinder the timely development of health infrastructure projects in the state.

His remarks came during an inspection of the newly upgraded Community Health Centre (CHC) at Satakha in Zunheboto district, as part of the second phase of his state-wide “Viksit Nagaland for Viksit Bharat” tour.

Calling on landowners to treat land donation for public health projects as a noble and selfless act, the minister said, “Such conditions are creating unnecessary delays. If we receive full cooperation, CHC Satakha can become a model health centre.” He reiterated his commitment to completing the facility and enhancing healthcare services.

Paiwang Konyak also announced that the strength of healthcare personnel will be increased once the CHC becomes fully operational. He urged citizens to enrol in the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) and Ayushman Bharat to ensure universal access to free healthcare.



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Highlighting the importance of legal compliance, the minister warned that pharmacies operating without proper licenses or under unqualified personnel would face cancellation. “The cancellation process will continue as per the law,” he said.

During his visit, the minister planted a sapling at the CHC campus, symbolising the government’s long-term commitment to healthcare and environmental responsibility. He also visited the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Satakha, interacting with patients and inspecting the drug store and laboratory.

The minister urged BJP workers in the district to remain proactive and continue supporting the government in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Nagaland for Viksit Bharat.”

Later in the day, he inspected ongoing construction work at the new District Hospital Zunheboto site, accompanied by K.T. Sukhalu, Advisor for Food & Civil Supplies, LMCP, and senior officials from the Department of Health & Family Welfare, including the Secretary and Principal Director.