Landslide topples transmission tower, plunges 3 Nagaland districts into darkness

Power supply to the Tuli Sub-Division, Longleng, and Mon districts in Nagaland was severely disrupted following the collapse of a 66 kV transmission tower in the Yisemyong area early Thursday morning.

According to an official report, the incident occurred around 5 AM on August 8, 2025, due to massive landslides in the region. Intensive line patrolling led to the identification of the fault location by approximately 4 PM the same day.

The concerned department has assured the public that all possible arrangements are being made to assess the damage and restore power at the earliest. Authorities have urged residents and consumers in the affected areas to bear with the inconvenience as restoration efforts are underway.

The landslide-induced collapse of the key transmission infrastructure highlights the growing vulnerability of hill districts in Nagaland to natural calamities during the monsoon season. Further updates are awaited as the department continues its efforts to resolve the issue.



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