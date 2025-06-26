Meghalaya CM to grace 5th Regional Youth Convention in Kohima tomorrow

The Nagaland Catholic Youth Movement (NCYM) is set to host the 5th Regional Youth Convention (RYC) 2025 beginning Friday at Mary Help of Christians Cathedral, Kohima, with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma gracing the inaugural event as Special Guest.

The opening ceremony will commence at 4 PM with flag hoisting by the CM, followed by the blessing of stalls and the convention hall by regional bishops. The Holy Mass, centred on the theme “Pilgrims of Hope,” will begin at 5 PM.



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The Welcome and Felicitation programme will feature addresses by Rev. Fr. John Barman MSFS, Huimingam Jonah Chithung (President, ICYM North East), and Most Rev. Dr. Linus Neli, Chairman of NERYC. A cultural performance by the Shillong Archdiocese Catholic Youth Movement and messages from Health Minister of Meghalaya Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, and Bishop of Kohima, Most Rev. Dr. James Thoppil, will precede CM Sangma’s formal address.

Over 2,000 delegates from 15 dioceses across the Northeast are expected to attend the four-day event, jointly organised by the North Eastern Regional Youth Commission (NERYC) and Indian Catholic Youth Movement – North East (ICYM-NE).

The day will conclude with a fellowship meal anda host night celebration.