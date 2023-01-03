Nagaland cabinet minister Neiba Kronu reiterated that the cabinet has urged the ENPO to reconsider its frontier state demand.

Meanwhile, Neinu also informed that the first cabinet meeting of the year also discussed the Naga Political issue and the government is determined to resolve it.

Speaking to the media, Minister of Planning and Co-ordination of Nagaland, Neiba Kronu said, "The cabinet has taken a decision while expressing our sympathy to ENPO people and has decided to ask ENPO to reconsider its demand for the frontier state."

Further, the minister claimed that ENPO must rethink in the greater interest of the people of Nagaland.

The Minister also asserted that the Naga solution is the government's top priority and all efforts should be made again to resolve the issues.

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Replying to a question on whether the Ministry of Home Affairs has rejected ENPO's demand on separate frontier states, to this the minister said, "This is way all these things they (ENPO) have to update us (government) then only state along with the centre can take a decision."

On the other hand, Naga People's Front (NPF) Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu on December 29 lamented that the Central government is not serious about solving the decades-old Naga political issue to a logical conclusion.

He said this while speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Thürütsüswümi Students’ Union as the chief guest.

''The Centre failed to table the Naga issue in the recently concluded winter session of the Parliament. The Central government has dashed the hopes of Nagaland people,'' he added.

It is worth mentioning that the NPF is a part of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-led United Democratic Alliance opposition-less government in Nagaland in which the BJP is also a partner.