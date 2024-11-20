Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, chaired a crucial review meeting at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima, to assess the progress of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in the state. The meeting, attended by senior officials from various line departments, aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of these schemes, including flagship programs and aspirational blocks.

In his opening address, Nagaland Chief Secretary Dr. J Alam stated the importance of the review, highlighting ongoing projects like the four-lane national highways, railway projects, and other iconic initiatives receiving central assistance. He also acknowledged the state's progress with CSS, noting the necessity of continued coordination between state and central departments.

Minister Kumar, who is on a two-day visit to Nagaland, assured officials that all concerns raised during the meeting would be taken into account. "We have noted the challenges and suggestions from the departments and will ensure they are presented to the Central Ministry for further action," Kumar said.

The meeting included detailed presentations on several key programs, including the National Oil Palm Mission, presented by the Agriculture Department, and the status of CSS for 2024-25, delivered by the Planning Department. Officials from aspirational districts such as Kiphire, Zunheboto, and Noklak shared insights on the challenges faced in implementing schemes in these regions, highlighting the unique issues encountered by the districts.

Home Commissioner Vyasan R. also extended his thanks to all attendees for their contributions and stressed the significance of addressing state-specific challenges during the implementation of these schemes.

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