In a significant move towards strengthening unity, Naga Political Groups (NPGs), tribal apex bodies, and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) have reaffirmed that no political or civil group is excluded from the Naga political process.

This decision was taken during a two-day conclave held on May 5 and 6 at Pruzie (Shisha Hoho) in Kohima, aimed at advancing the ongoing reconciliation process based on the resolution on the historical and political rights of the Nagas.

The joint statement from the conclave emphasized an inclusive approach, urging all NPGs and civil society organizations to join hands in moving forward. Participants acknowledged the contributions of various individuals and groups working for Naga rights while urging those still disengaged to reflect on the importance of unity. The gathering emphasized that those who choose to remain indifferent would only be isolating themselves from a collective future.

Among the key resolutions adopted was the decision to hold a Day of Prayer on May 18. Tribal hohos will request all respective church councils and associations to observe this day as a special prayer dedicated to the people of the Naga areas, seeking divine intervention in the ongoing political issue.

The gathering affirmed that all Nagas must urgently converge on the shared political rights of the Naga people, encouraging efforts to build bridges across differences with grace and empathy. With backing from the tribal hohos, the gathering declared that all Naga Political Groups must unite under a shared identity of common belonging, free from any group’s hegemonic dominance. The resolution stated, “In our correctness, let us not fence ourselves out. Coming together is an instrument of liberation.”



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The Centre and NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire in 1997, initiating negotiations for an early political resolution to the long-standing Naga issue. After more than 70 rounds of talks, the government signed the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015.

However, the Centre has not accepted NSCN-IM’s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas. The government also entered into parallel negotiations with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs), a coalition of seven Naga groups, in 2017 and inked the Agreed Position in the same year. While the WC NNPGs have expressed willingness to accept what is possible and continue negotiations on other contentious demands, the NSCN-IM has declared it will not accept any solution without a separate flag and constitution.

Meanwhile, the FNR has been working diligently for reconciliation among the warring Naga groups since early 2008, leading to a cessation of factional clashes among the groups. Recently, the FNR has initiated several measures to unite the groups for the common Naga cause.