The Naga Mothers' Association (NMA) has expressed shock and condemnation over the alleged criminal actions of Professor Sarat Chandra Yenisetti from the Department of Zoology at Nagaland University.

In a letter addressed to the President of India through the Governor of Nagaland, the NMA highlighted the serious allegations made against the professor, including abuse of a student and a female assistant professor.

The association referenced statements from various university and student bodies such as the NU Scholars, NSF, NUTA, and NUNTSA, which detailed the alleged misconduct.



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The NMA strongly condemned the reported criminal and sexual threats and acts of violence attributed to Professor Yenisetti, calling for justice and appropriate legal action.

The NMA's letter also criticised the Vice Chancellor's silence on the issue, questioning the lack of response to the allegations.

The association demanded the immediate termination of Professor Yenisetti's employment at Nagaland University, citing the need to ensure the safety of students and staff, as well as to maintain the university's reputation.

The Naga Mothers' Association urged the President to take swift action to protect students and women within the university, expressing confidence in the President's ability to uphold their security by directing the removal of the professor from his position.